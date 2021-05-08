Oil spill found in creek that feeds into Lehigh River

The Department of Environmental Protection determined the oil came from a heating tank at the White Haven Center several miles away.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Behind a tree line that runs along Interstate 80 is Linesville Creek in Luzerne County.

The Department of Environmental Protection says 2,000 gallons of oil was discovered in its water by crews.

D.E.P. traced that oil leak back to a 20,000-gallon above-ground heating oil tank at The White Haven Center several miles away.



The center is a state-run facility that houses people with disabilities, operated by the Department of Human Services.

While D.E.P. did not say which tank, Newswatch 16 found men working on a tank on the campus.

Sam Cajevic lives near the center and says the spill has him worried for his family's health, especially his daughter, Ella who is two years old.



"Yeah, absolutely. Oil in the ground, in the water, yeah, that's not good. Like we're running out of freshwater as it is,” said Cajevic. "Exactly I look forward to her future.”



D.E.P. says crews placed booms around the spill to absorb some of the material.

However, Linesville Creek feeds into the Lehigh River.

Allison Croughn is a manager at White Haven Market.



“There's millions of people that come here for vacation so it's going affect everything,” said Croughn. "People fish and you don't want any to get sick."

D.E.P. says D.H.S. will have to hire a contractor to come out and clean up the oil.