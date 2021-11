The search began around 9 p.m. in Bear Creek Township.

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA — Police and other first responders have descended upon a wooded area near the intersection of Bald Mountain Road and Suscon Road in Bear Creek Township.

Officials with the Bear Creek Fire Department tell Newswatch 16 they are searching for a small downed plane.

Officials have not said how many people were on board or when someone had lost contact with the pilot.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.