Oak Street in Pittston Twp. to be closed for repairs

A railroad crossing will be replaced.

PITTSTON, Pa. — A heads up for drivers in Luzerne County - Oak Street in Pittston Township will be closed beginning Monday so crews can replace a railroad crossing.

According to PennDOT, the Reading and Northern Railroad will be replacing the road crossing along Oak Street in front of Casey Dental beginning Monday at 6 a.m.

Crews expect Oak Street to remain closed until Monday, August 2.

Please see below for turn by turn directions for the detour:

To the Pittston Bypass from Route 315

Continue straight on Route 315 North for 1.3 miles;

Take a slight Left onto Bear Creek Road;

Continue straight onto Main Street for .4 miles;

Turn left and merge onto U.S. 11 North/South Township Boulevard;

Continue on North/South Township Boulevard for 1.7 miles; and

The detour will end at the intersection of Oak Street and South Township Boulevard.

To Route 315 from the Pittston Bypass