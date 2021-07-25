Oak Street in Pittston Twp. to be closed for repairs

PITTSTON, Pa. — A heads up for drivers in Luzerne County - Oak Street in Pittston Township will be closed beginning Monday so crews can replace a railroad crossing.
According to PennDOT, the Reading and Northern Railroad will be replacing the road crossing along Oak Street in front of Casey Dental beginning Monday at 6 a.m.
Crews expect Oak Street to remain closed until Monday, August 2.
Please see below for turn by turn directions for the detour:
To the Pittston Bypass from Route 315
- Continue straight on Route 315 North for 1.3 miles;
- Take a slight Left onto Bear Creek Road;
- Continue straight onto Main Street for .4 miles;
- Turn left and merge onto U.S. 11 North/South Township Boulevard;
- Continue on North/South Township Boulevard for 1.7 miles; and
- The detour will end at the intersection of Oak Street and South Township Boulevard.
To Route 315 from the Pittston Bypass
- Continue north on North/South Township Boulevard for 1.7 miles;
- Take the exit to I-81;
- Turn right onto Main Street;
- Continue on Main Street for .4 miles;
- Turn Right onto Route 315 South;
- Continue on Route 315 south for 1.3 miles; and
- The detour will end at the intersection of Oak Street and Route 315.