Nursing home workers picket in Luzerne County

Picketers gathered outside the Gardens of Wyoming Valley say nursing homes across the state are in crisis.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Workers at a nursing home in Wilkes-Barre took to the streets to demand reform.

Caregivers are asking for appropriate staffing and more funding so residents don't fall through the cracks.

"We are overworked, underpaid, the residents are not getting the quality care that they need. And the owners of the building do not care they would rather buy more buildings, and they're just cutting everywhere," said Karen Kollar, employee.

Newswatch 16 reached out to officials with the Gardens of Wyoming Valley for comment, we have not heard back yet.