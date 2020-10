More schools are shutting down because of the coronavirus, and Northwest Area is added to the list.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Schools in the Northwest Area School District are closed, and it will stay that way for a while.

The district says a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

As a precaution, schools are closed. Students will shift to distance learning instead.

All sports at Northwest in the Shickshinny area are canceled.