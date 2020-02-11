Pennsylvania in political spotlight

Campaign stops in northeastern and central Pennsylvania by both parties indicates how important the Keystone State is in this election.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The election spotlight has been put on Pennsylvania a lot over the last few months, and it's been focusing more and more on certain counties in our area.

Both Pres. Donald Trump and Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris made stops in Luzerne County on Monday, hoping to sway voters before the polls open on Tuesday.

"It's amazing because it's not that big of an area, but ever since I can remember, this area has been pivotal in getting out the vote for any particular candidates," said Linda Perry from Archbald.

"Let's say here, let's show that this county in this area in Pennsylvania shows it's a very big swing state right now. They're battling hard right here. It's a big battleground, but we're here to fight. We're here to fight for what we love, and our freedoms and liberties," said Deshawn Cruz of Easton.

These weren't the only campaign stops that have focused on northeastern and central Pennsylvania in the days leading up to the election. Over the weekend, the president held a similar event in Montoursville on Saturday, while First Lady Melania Trump was in Wapwallopen. Eric Trump was also campaigning for his father at an event in Carbondale on Sunday.

"They know it's going to be close. They know it's going to be very close, and so I think they're trying to get every vote they can," said Nanticoke resident Carol Grabinski.

Mail-in ballot and early voting in person has caused some controversies, especially in Luzerne County, but both candidates are still stumping to make sure they can get every person to go out and exercise their civil rights by voting.