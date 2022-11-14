Bowling for a cause in Wilkes-Barre

People were out bowling for a cause Sunday in Wilkes-Barre. Chako's Family Bowling Center hosted the Northeast PA Strike Out Epilepsy Bowl-A-Thon.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Striking out epilepsy was the goal at the annual Northeast PA Strike Out Epilepsy Bowl-A-Thon at Chacko's Family Bowling Center Sunday in Wilkes-Barre.

For a donation, families got food, drinks, and shoes to bowl two games under the neon lights.

Money raised here will go toward a new epilepsy community and resource center that the organization is looking to build in the Wyoming Valley to support families in the six counties it serves.

Organizers tell Newswatch 16 this event was also a great opportunity for families to connect with one another.

"They're happy to be together with other families that are experiencing the same thing they are. People with epilepsy are here, their families are here, and it's a great community day to get together," Mary Loughlin, Northeast Regional Coordinator.

November is Epilepsy Awareness Month.

If you would like to learn more about the Epilepsy Foundation and its resource opportunities in our area, click here.