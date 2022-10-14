Wilkes-Barre mayor announces no tax increase for city

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — In Luzerne County, Mayor George Brown presented his 2023 budget for the city of Wilkes-Barre Friday morning.
Mayor Brown announced no tax increase is proposed for this year thanks to funds from the American Rescue Plan that balanced out the budget.
"We faced countless challenges and attack them head-on, and doing so, we made improvements to our operations while gaining invaluable experience extremely proud what we been able to accomplish during my tenure as mayor of Wilkes Barre thus far, I am excited for the future as we continue to work on many positive initiatives," said Mayor George Brown, (D) Wilkes-Barre.
Mayor Brown went on to say the funds helped the city complete lots of projects to improve quality of life and support local businesses over the last year.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.