Wilkes-Barre mayor announces no tax increase for city

Mayor Brown announced no tax increase is proposed for this year thanks to funds from the American Rescue Plan that balanced out the budget.

"We faced countless challenges and attack them head-on, and doing so, we made improvements to our operations while gaining invaluable experience extremely proud what we been able to accomplish during my tenure as mayor of Wilkes Barre thus far, I am excited for the future as we continue to work on many positive initiatives," said Mayor George Brown, (D) Wilkes-Barre.