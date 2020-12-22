Bearded officers: A growing trend

Officers in Luzerne County plan to continue their 'No shave November' fundraiser through December.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Plains Township police Department presented the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute with a check for more than $2,300 after the department sold t-shirts for a fundraiser but that's not the only charity the department is donating to this year.

"We did No Shave November, which we carried out to no snow shave, December, and we raised $600 for Toys for Tots for the local Marine Corps," said Chief Dale Binker, Plains Township Police Department.

This was the first time this department participated in a No Shave Campaign and the Chief said it had its perks.

"Our department we have a policy that you have to be clean shaven and the officers here, Officer Brennan and officer Walsh, they enjoy not shaving at points because it gets tiresome. Sometimes you might say a little warmer so for some of us to make them look better, they're better-looking officers now," said Binker.

Plains Township is not the only police department carrying on No Shave November into December, Officers in Wilkes-Barre and Kingston are participating too.

"I think it's great for them. Something so small, like our department's very small, but as you can see it's just growing and it's many police departments what so we could take something so small and it just exploded to something much bigger and it seems like it's even grown more and I could hear people like talking outside of the agencies that have already done it already so far so more and more people that you can help the better off, everybody's," said Detective Stephen Gibson, Kingston Police.