No-contest plea to murder charge in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man facing homicide charges entered a no-contest plea to third-degree murder in Luzerne County.

Lavrius Watson was accused of stabbing Elizabeth Leonard to death at a home on Vandermark Avenue in Nuangola.

Leonard's body was found in the home in October of 2021.

Watson told investigators that after returning home from dinner, he and Leonard ate a marijuana cookie. He said he had an adverse reaction, grabbed a kitchen knife, and stabbed the woman several times.

A no-contest plea means Watson does not admit guilt, but he will be sentenced as if he is.

Watson is set to be sentenced later this year.