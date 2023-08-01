No-contest plea to murder charge in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man facing homicide charges entered a no-contest plea to third-degree murder in Luzerne County.
Lavrius Watson was accused of stabbing Elizabeth Leonard to death at a home on Vandermark Avenue in Nuangola.
Leonard's body was found in the home in October of 2021.
Watson told investigators that after returning home from dinner, he and Leonard ate a marijuana cookie. He said he had an adverse reaction, grabbed a kitchen knife, and stabbed the woman several times.
A no-contest plea means Watson does not admit guilt, but he will be sentenced as if he is.
Watson is set to be sentenced later this year.
