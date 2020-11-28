x
Newswatch 16's windows get holiday treatment

Our own Chelsea Strub has been busy bringing holiday cheer to our Wyoming Valley Newsroom in Luzerne County.
With Thanksgiving officially behind us, lots of folks are really embracing the holiday spirit.

Including one member of the WNEP team.

In between covering the news this week, our own Chelsea Strub has been busy bringing Christmas cheer to our Wyoming Valley newsroom on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre.

This year's hand-painted holiday window art features a snowman, some candy canes, and a few festive furry friends.

Chelsea says the owl was inspired by the little guy found in the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York.

Christmas is Chelsea's second favorite holiday... next to Halloween. 

