Newly acquired body cameras aid Wilkes-Barre police in arrest

A hit and run suspect's picture, taken from a body camera, was posted to the department's Facebook page on Tuesday. The suspect was caught a day later.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Wilkes-Barre City's Police Department is crediting a body camera picture with identifying a hit-and-run suspect.

Police posted the picture to Facebook yesterday and by tonight they have their suspect.

The posting of a man's picture to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department's Facebook page came just after 7:15 Tuesday morning, indicating the man was stopped by officers who believed he was involved in a hit and run.



The posting says he took off from that traffic stop but not before an officer's body cam got this picture.



One day later and police were thanking the community for the tips that led them to Dashir Bowens, 30.



“Yeah, I saw it on Facebook yesterday,” said Marissa Siconofli, Wilkes-Barre.



“Yeah, it makes me feel a lot safer that they can catch people a lot quick now having such clear cameras on their body cams,” said Siconofli.



The Wilkes-Barre police department just recently acquired those body cameras.

Newswatch 16 was in Wilkes-Barre two weeks ago when officers were being trained with the body cam.

The police chief says this proves body cams are now key to police investigations.



“We were able to put out a video of a suspect and have that individual identified,” said Wilkes-Barre Police Josephy Coffay.



Newswatch 16 headed to Kirby Park where we found city residents who were also impressed with the clarity of the picture



“Very clear, very clear and justice shall be served, once again,” said Arnetta Jackson-Johnson.



“Oh, there's absolutely proof right there and then that it absolutely works great. I mean, picture is as clear as day and the proof is all completely right there,” said William Fleming.



The Wilkes-Barre police department's Facebook page says Dashir Bowens will be facing charges.

It's not clear when those charges will be filed.vij