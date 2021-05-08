Two New York men charged with contacting minor

One man went to meet up with the minor on Friday, who was actually a detective.

KINGSTON, Pa. — A man from New York is under arrest after meeting up with what he thought was a minor in Luzerne County.

Kingston Police say Michael Robinsky, 42, of Vestal, New York showed up to meet what he thought was a 15-year-old boy on Friday. It was an undercover detective.

Robinsky faces charges including unlawful contact with a minor.

Officers say another man, Robert Strait, 53, of Endicott, New York actually contacted the detective first and gave Robinsky the "boy's" cell phone number.