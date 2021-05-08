Two New York men charged with contacting minor

KINGSTON, Pa. — A man from New York is under arrest after meeting up with what he thought was a minor in Luzerne County.
Kingston Police say Michael Robinsky, 42, of Vestal, New York showed up to meet what he thought was a 15-year-old boy on Friday. It was an undercover detective.
Robinsky faces charges including unlawful contact with a minor.
Officers say another man, Robert Strait, 53, of Endicott, New York actually contacted the detective first and gave Robinsky the "boy's" cell phone number.
Strait faces charges including trafficking minors in Luzerne County.