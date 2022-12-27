New year, new student offerings at LCCC

The new year will mean new places to learn and play for students at Luzerne County Community College.

Example video title will go here for this video

NANTICOKE, Pa. — The halls are empty now inside the Campus Center at Luzerne County Community College. But when students return to the school in Nanticoke, they'll have something new in their midst beside the year on the calendar.

"First of all, it sets the environment if you walk into our campus center where students spend a great deal of their leisure time," says LCCC President Thomas Leary about the new Trailblazer Student Life Lounge.

"Trailblazer Café and Trailblazer Bookstore right down the hall. This is going to be a hub of activity for students," continued Leary. "They can just sit down have quiet conversations, they can study. Our student government Association will be participating in meetings here. Students will be able to walk in propose ideas for student government. Whether there could be a dance, it could be a fundraising activity, whatever it is that our students could consider."

From inside the new Student Life Lounge at LCCC, students will also have a front-row seat to the new Esports arena.

"People will be able to come in and watch the game as they're played cheer like you do at a basketball game for your home team. So we're really excited about that," said Leary.

This arena is more than just play; it has educational prospects, too.

"Yes, we have a 17-credit diploma program in gaming which can prepare students to be an Esports manager. We just hired an Esports manager to oversee our arena here," explained Leary and added it will only grow from here.

"It's an intramural program in spring. It's an intercollegiate gaming program in the fall. It's a 17-credit diploma academic program for Esports right now, and then it's going to eventually expand into a degree offering."

To learn more about the opportunities in gaming at LCCC, visit its website by clicking here.