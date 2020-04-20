New traffic patterns as coronavirus testing site opens near Wilkes-Barre

The tests are being conducted at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A COVID-19 testing site in Luzerne County is now open at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township.

If you are traveling to shop in Wilkes-Barre Township, there will be new traffic patterns in place while the testing site is open.

Highland Park Boulevard is closed between the exit from Interstate 81(168) to Mundy Street by the Wyoming Valley Mall to all traffic except to the warehouses and the testing site.

The site is open Monday from noon to 4 p.m. and only open to 100 health care workers and first responders to get tested.

Starting Tuesday, the testing site will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and testing will also include people 65 or older in addition to health care workers and first responders.

The testing site can only be accessed from exit 168 off Interstate 81. People leaving the site are being directed right back on to I-81 south to help make sure they are not stopping to shop.