Two new stores coming to Wilkes-Barre Township

The former locations of Ashely Furniture and Babies 'R' Us will be home to Hobby Lobby and Wren Kitchens.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The former site of the old Ashley Furniture on Mundy Street in Wilkes-Barre Township has been an empty concrete slab since a tornado in June of 2018 tore through the building and it had to come down.

Now officials in the township say it will be home to new development.

A strip center in the front is closer to Mundy Street, and a large retail center in the back is slated for a Hobby Lobby.

"I think it's great," said Joyce Wuorio of Hanover Township. "I'm telling you. People don't like to go into Scranton."

Right now Hobby Lobby has locations in Dickson City and Hazle Township.

Ashlee Martinelli runs a wedding business and shops for craft supplies constantly.

"Well we do everything through those places for our clients with our wedding planning company. And then you know we have a bridal show coming up this weekend so we're designing some new things for that. So Michaels and Hobby Lobby is are pretty frequent for us," said Martinelli.

She's excited about the addition near the Arena Hub Plaza and thinks it will complement Michael's Arts and Crafts, not take away from it.

"Hobby Lobby has more home decor signage. I mean, I love both right because I'm there pretty often but it's nice to have a variety and new businesses is great to have in the area too," said Martinelli.

"Hobby Lobby has everything," agreed Wuorio. "I used to go to the one in Tennessee when my daughter lived out there and we had a good time."

Officials in the township say the addition of the Hobby Lobby and the other strip center will be joined by a Wren Kitchens inside the former Babies 'R' Us Store.

No word yet on when these projects are expected to be up and running in Luzerne County.