New state police barracks opens in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — New state police barracks in Luzerne County officially opened.
State Police Wyoming moved from its old location in Wyoming to a new building off of the south Cross Valley in Hanover Township.
It will be known as State Police Wilkes-Barre.
"It's a sad day but I understand that we have to have progress and certainly the building was old and worn out but it's emotionally thing to watch this occurring," said Michael Jordan, retired from state police.
A flag-raising ceremony was held to commemorate the move.