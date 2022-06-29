New Sheetz location open in Larksville

Hundred came out to welcome Sheetz to the west side of the river today in Luzerne County

LARKSVILLE, Pa. — Inside and outside, the new Sheetz along Route 11 in Larksville was packed with people coming to celebrate the store's grand opening.

"Have other gas stations up and down that we have seen all the time, but now this is a brand new one here, so it's kind of like a fresh start in a way," said Kaila Hartman of Plymouth, who watched daily as the location was being built.

"It's good for the community because people need jobs, right? And it's cooler than Turkey Hill," said Leonard Smith of Plymouth, who walked five blocks to visit the store. "So Turkey Hill is going to be in trouble for some business now. So, I'm sorry, Turkey Hill, you're just out, you know what I mean?"

This location will have some new features, like non-ethanol gasoline and an updated store layout. But people tell us they come here for the classic Sheetz offerings.

"The food, the drinks, obviously, I mean, you got to have that morning coffee and all that stuff before you head out to work," said Hartman.

Along with the new Sheetz location comes a new traffic light and crosswalks. People who live close by tell Newswatch 16 that these new additions make them feel a little bit better about the added traffic that Sheetz will bring to the area.

"Yeah, it is. Especially with kids and all that stuff out and about throughout the summer. Honestly, safety is really important," added Hartman.

"But it's just good for the community," added Smith.

After the ribbon cutting at the new location, the highlight was one person who won a big Sheetz gift card for attending. Dolly Coleman of Berwick won a raffle prize of a $2,500 Sheetz gift card she says she'll use primarily for gas.

This Sheetz location offers the Unleaded 88 and the E85 gas if those are compatible with your vehicle.

Sheetz is open in Larksville! Posted by Chelsea Strub on Wednesday, June 29, 2022