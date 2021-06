A new backyard playground for foster children in Hazleton opened Friday just in time for summer.

HAZLETON, Pa. — There's a new place for children to play in Luzerne County.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Brandon's Forever Home along North Church Street in Hazleton.

The organization, along with the dream builders and a leadership Wilkes-Barre Class of 2020 unveiled a new backyard playground for foster children.