New option for child care in Pittston area

Parents now have another option when it comes to child care in the greater Pittston area of Luzerne County, but spots are filling up fast, as demand has grown.

There's a lot for kids to learn and do in the child care program at the YMCA in Pittston, and the opportunities for children and child care here are expanding as the YMCA moves to open its Mericle Family Center on Oak Street in Pittston Township this fall.

"The new center will host 160 students," said child care director Brianna Dugas. "We're serving, caring for infants, toddlers, preschool, and school-aged children. We have a brand new, beautiful center with all new materials and toys and supplies. And we also have multiple outdoor play areas and an indoor play area as well."

Not that there's anything wrong with the older toys here at the YMCA in Pittston.

"We are just trying to reach as many families as we can in the Pittston community, in all the surrounding communities. There is always a need for child care, especially, the YMCA, we offer full-time and part-time care. It's affordable and high quality for families in the communities."

Child care workers at the Y tell Newswatch 16 this new center will be fulfilling a big post-pandemic need they're seeing in the community.

"All the COVID babies, the infant room is definitely a need for the community for sure. Our infant rooms are filling up very quickly," Dugas said.

Families can register for child care in the fall now. The Y is offering a pre-registration discount right now if you'd like to enroll. The center, like many other places, is also hiring.