Ten new police officers and two new firefighters were sworn in at a ceremony Thursday evening at City View Park in Hazleton.

HAZLETON, Pa. — There are a dozen new first responders to protect and serve the city of Hazleton.

Ten new police officers and two new firefighters were sworn in at a ceremony Thursday evening at City View Park.

Four members of the police department received promotions as well.

Awards of merit and service were also presented to members of the police and fire departments who have proven to go above and beyond.