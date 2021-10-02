New nonprofit looks to support local restaurants while feeding those in need

The organization is focused on feeding the community by purchasing dinners from small, local restaurants and distributing them to the community.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Helping our restaurants, feeding our neighbors—that's the mission behind Fork Over Love, a new nonprofit in Luzerne County.

The organization is focused on feeding the community by purchasing dinners from small, local restaurants and distributing them to the community.

"I just had a question in my head for a long time that I couldn't figure out, which was, 'How can so many restaurants be struggling right now and how can so many people be hungry?' We pulled together a board of seven really strong, smart women, and we figured out a way to put this whole system into effect," said Tracey Selingo, the founder of Fork Over Love.

Not only does Fork Over Love help neighbors in need, but the nonprofit supports local restaurants by paying them to provide takeout meals.

Agolino's in West Pittston is just one of them.

"When you have the rug taken out underneath you, much like these families who are food insecure now, and all of a sudden where you have to pivot and readjust, and it's constant for this industry since March 18," said Corinne Agolino, the manager at Agolino's.

Agolino says Fork Over Love helps restaurants get back to doing what they love: feeding people.

"This year has proven to be the toughest year we've ever had, barring floods, barring anything else, and it's partly because we are so community-based and so community-focused, that this feels good to be able to be in our community, serving our people," said Agolino.

But to continue serving the community, the nonprofit needs your help.

"It is evident that the need is great on both sides for the restaurants and the community for their neighbors. We need donations, and we need volunteers, and we need hosts, and we need partner restaurants," said Selingo.

The next dinner is scheduled for February 18.