New manufacturing jobs coming to Luzerne County

PITTSTON, Pa. — More than 100 new jobs are coming to a manufacturing facility in Luzerne County.

The governor's office announced Monday that HMTX Industries, a manufacturer of building materials, is leasing an existing 313,000-square-foot facility on Independence Drive in Pittston Township.

HMTX plans to make luxury vinyl tile in the facility, creating about 115 jobs over the next three years.

The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $325,000 Pennsylvania First grant, a $100,000 workforce development grant to help train workers, and was encouraged to apply for the department's Manufacturing Tax Credit (MTC) Program.

HMTX has committed to investing more than $25.2 million in the project and creating 115 jobs over the next three years.