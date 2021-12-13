x
Luzerne County

New manufacturing jobs coming to Luzerne County

HMTX plans to make luxury vinyl tile in the facility near Pittston, creating about 115 jobs over the next three years.
PITTSTON, Pa. — More than 100 new jobs are coming to a manufacturing facility in Luzerne County.

The governor's office announced Monday that HMTX Industries, a manufacturer of building materials, is leasing an existing 313,000-square-foot facility on Independence Drive in Pittston Township.

HMTX plans to make luxury vinyl tile in the facility, creating about 115 jobs over the next three years.

The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $325,000 Pennsylvania First grant, a $100,000 workforce development grant to help train workers, and was encouraged to apply for the department's Manufacturing Tax Credit (MTC) Program.

HMTX has committed to investing more than $25.2 million in the project and creating 115 jobs over the next three years.

