New jobs coming to Luzerne County

Ball Corporaton intends to hire 230 workers for its new facility near Pittston.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A new business is promising to bring hundreds of jobs to Luzerne County.

According to the governor's office, Ball Corporation, an aluminum beverage packing company, intends to hire 230 workers for its new facility near Pittston.

The company plans to buy and retrofit a 1 million-square-foot building in Jenkins Township for its manufacturing operation.