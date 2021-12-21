New hangar unveiled at airport in Luzerne County

AVOCA, Pa. — It was a big day at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport.
A ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday morning for the airport's first-ever high-tail aircraft hangar.
Officials say this will allow big companies, including Amazon, to park their jets in Avoca.
"This is everything. This is the showstopper that we've had for probably two decades. Having a facility that can allow someone to locally base a corporate jet at the Scranton airport. We've had local companies based outside of Scranton, Allentown, Stewart Newburgh and now we want them to come home. They can come back here," said James Gallagher, CEO of Aviation Technologies Inc.
The new addition here at the airport measures 19,000 square feet with doors nearly 27 feet tall.
