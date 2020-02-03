New fire station in the works for White Haven

A volunteer fire company in Luzerne County is getting an upgrade.

WHITE HAVEN, Pa. — The fire trucks fit inside the White Haven Fire Company's firehouse on Buffalo Street, but the firefighters say there isn't room for much else.

"It's very limited as to what we can do," said White Haven Chief Dean Raudenbush Sr.

But relief is on the way. The department is building a brand new fire station right next door.

"Finally broke ground for our new fire station which is a long time coming. What it has done for us is that it doubled our square footage," the chief said.

Firefighters in white Haven Say this new station will provide them with a lot more needed space that will help take seconds, maybe even minutes, off their response times.

"When the apparatus pulls out now, sometimes we have to make a three-point turn to actually to go up the road before we can even respond," said deputy chief Dean Raudenbush Jr.

The new station will also give the firefighters more room to get dressed and hold important community events.

"Little more fundraising, most importantly, training, we can do a lot of in-house training and there's a lot of other things that we do in terms of public education."

The deputy chief says the new station wouldn't have been possible without support from the community.

"We do a lot of fundraising and a lot of donations from the local businesses throughout the year and our borough helped us get the property in line for the building for us to move forward with this."