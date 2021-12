Luzerne County officials has named Michael Susek as the county's new Director of Elections.

County officials say Michael Susek has 15 years of experience in elections administration.

Susek worked as assistant manager of elections at a county in Colorado.

He will replace Bob Morgan, who submitted his resignation in September, just weeks ahead of the November election, to take a job in the private sector.