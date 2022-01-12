New details in Luzerne County plane crash

According to a report from the NTSB, two people who were killed in a plane crash last month in Luzerne County were in an experimental craft.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Federal investigators say the plane that crashed in October in Luzerne County was an "experimental" aircraft.

In a report from the NTSB, authorities say during a stop at the Wyoming Valley Airport, the pilot told a friend that a rigging issue seemed to cause problems during turns.

Investigators say the pilot said he would address that this winter.

The plane went down a short time later near Doran's Farm in Hanover Township.

Both the pilot and his passenger were killed in the plane crash in Luzerne County.