x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Luzerne County

New details in Luzerne County plane crash

According to a report from the NTSB, two people who were killed in a plane crash last month in Luzerne County were in an experimental craft.

More Videos

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Federal investigators say the plane that crashed in October in Luzerne County was an "experimental" aircraft.

In a report from the NTSB, authorities say during a stop at the Wyoming Valley Airport, the pilot told a friend that a rigging issue seemed to cause problems during turns.

Investigators say the pilot said he would address that this winter.

The plane went down a short time later near Doran's Farm in Hanover Township.

Both the pilot and his passenger were killed in the plane crash in Luzerne County.

Related Articles

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.

Before You Leave, Check This Out