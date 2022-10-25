New child porn charges against former priest in Luzerne County

Charges were filed against Robert Timchak of Luzerne on Monday after investigators say they found he had videos of child pornography.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A former priest from Luzerne County who was previously charged with downloading child pornography has been arrested and charged with the same crime.

Police say charges were filed against Robert Timchak of Luzerne on Monday after investigators found he had videos of child pornography.

He is a registered sex offender and pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of children in 2010 in Pike County. He was sentenced to six months to six years in prison.

During his time as a priest, Timchak served several parishes in the Diocese of Scranton, including churches in Hazleton, West Hazleton, and Lords Valley.

The diocese compiled the list after the grand jury report from the Pennsylvania attorney general's office in 2018 that revealed dozens of priests and religious accused of sex crimes.

Timchak is locked up in Luzerne County.