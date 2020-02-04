New checkout safety measures at Gerrity's

Gerrity's Supermarkets are taking extra measures to keep customers and employees safe during the COVID-19 crisis.

LUZERNE, Pa. — If you have shopped at a Gerrity's Supermarket in the last couple of days, you may have noticed something a little different: the curtains draped over the cash registers.

"I thought it was a good idea with the little slit cut in there to be able to feed your payment through," explained customer Tom Pieczynski of Luzerne.

Co-owner Joe Fasula says these curtains are now in place at every location, not just at this store in Luzerne.

"We're also putting them on the back side of the register too because cashiers are probably closer to that customer on the back side than on the front side if someone coming up behind you," said Fasula as he FaceTimed with Newswatch 16 from the Gerrity's location in Moosic.

He says that's not the only new addition to the stores to help combat COVID-19.

"And then we've also added floor decals allowing customers to know where they should be waiting when they're in line for the checkout so when you're up there with the cashier. You can actually see it in action here you can see the lady is at the counter and the gentleman is waiting, so they are working," explained Fasula.

Customers tell Newswatch 16 they think these safety measures are a good idea and appreciate Gerrity's stepping up to keep customers and employees safe.

"It's appreciated from the customers' point of view, especially mine, they're holding everybody down in the community right now as far as food and supplies, so whatever measures they take we just need to comply with them and support them," said Pieczynski.