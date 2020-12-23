Christmas tradition: 'A new car!'

The pandemic didn't stop an organization in Luzerne County from its annual tradition of surprising someone with a new car for Christmas.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Employees of the Commission of Economic Opportunity were brought outside on Wednesday for a Christmas surprise. Because one of them donated to the United Way of Wyoming Valley, they were entered to win a 2-year lease on a new SUV from the nonprofit and Motorworld.

"This is one of our favorite days of the year," said Bill Jones with the United Way of Wyoming Valley. "Especially this year, after a very difficult campaign for all the obvious reasons, and how hard it was to reach employees, and how many more people are hurting and struggling in Wyoming Valley. We're still thrilled to be able to wrap up the campaign as we have for the last 10 years or so."

Folks with Motorworld tell Newswatch 16 they have been playing catch-up ever since the governor's shutdown in the beginning of the pandemic. But now, it's an opportunity for them to help someone else catch up.

"We're fortunate that we're in a position to continue to make this contribution," said Motorworld's Rick Osick.

Theresa Slater of Hanover Township was the lucky winner of the 2-year lease for a Toyota RAV4.

Slater has worked at the Commission of Economic Opportunity for more than 30 years and says the organization's partnership with the United Way is what inspires her to donate.