Barbershop, restaurant opening in Plymouth

A new barbershop and a new Japanese restaurant have the streets of Plymouth bustling.

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — New businesses are opening on a bustling Main Street in Plymouth.

"Two extremely diverse businesses that we don't have currently," said Alexis Eroh, president of Plymouth Alive.

F16 Barbershop on East Main Street is one of the new businesses. The owners chose Plymouth because of the opportunity here.

Yes, we're really excited," said Wileny Lima at the shop. "We see that in the Main Street is being a lot of movement, a lot of business coming. Everybody's fixing their property, and everything's been really nice."

A lot of hard work and hustle went into opening, but the community support makes it worth it.

"We want to be here for the long term, and the people have been really welcoming," added Lima.

A few blocks up on Main Street, the owner of a new Japanese restaurant, Blue Sky Hibachi Express, has a similar take.

"We try to find like, around Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, but we end up over here because we show like very perfect place which is small town," said owner Lucky Tulenan.

The owner says he's bringing an idea from his friends in Ohio and a chef from New York to make his vision a reality in Plymouth.

The community is equally excited about the investment.

"They've chosen to invest in our community. It's not an easy task to be a small business and open, especially in today's economy. And I think that these are two businesses that the residents of Plymouth are going to benefit from and the greater community," added Eroh.

Plymouth Alive tells Newswatch 16 that an American Diner on Main Street is next on the horizon, opening soon in Plymouth.