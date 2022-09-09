New athletic complex is more than just sports at Wilkes-Barre Area

One year after Wilkes-Barre Area High School opened its doors to students, the Wolfpack athletic teams finally have a place to call home.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A project three years in the making is finally ready to go as the Wilkes Barre Area School District's new athletic complex is finally open to the public.

"Well, this has been a long time coming. We've been a work in progress since our jointure in 2019, and this is a culmination of so much," said Mike Namey, Wilkes-Barre Area Athletic Director.

Athletic Director Mike Namey says the project began in 2019 when Wilkes-Barre's three public schools combined to form Wilkes-Barre Area High School.

The new sports complex will provide the Wilkes-Barre Area students and community with a multipurpose facility that has full turf fields and training areas.

"I am sure the tentacles that will reach out from our facilities into our communities. It's only going to strengthen the bonds between the young athletes that are in and around the communities that make up our school district to give it really something special," said Namey.

Senior Girls Field Hockey player Melanie Tlatenchi says the new facility is a space not just for athletes but all students in the district.

"We now have the chance to go outside to do stuff on the track for gym class... for people on the STEM if they have like experiments or stuff, they can come out here. It's just beneficial for all of us, not just and athletic side," said Tlatenchi.

While the turf is set for sports teams to start using, projects like a field house and other training facilities are set to go into place in the near future.