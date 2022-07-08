Nescopeck victims died of smoke inhalation

Officials say all ten victims died of smoke inhalation during the early morning fire.

NESCOPECK, Pa. — The Luzerne County Coroner released the cause of death for the remaining five victims who passed away after flames broke out at a home in Nescopeck early Friday morning.

Officials now believe all 10 victims, ranging in age from 5 to 79, all died from smoke inhalation.

The coroner is working to identify the remains through medical and dental records.

The manner of death is pending the investigation into the fire.

State police still have not said what may have sparked the deadly blaze in Luzerne County.

The acting State Fire Commissioner Charles McGarvey is also speaking out after the tragic fire in Nescopeck.

Saying in part, "The circumstances surrounding the recent house fire in Nescopeck are profoundly saddening, and we'd like to extend our condolences to the family for the loss of their loved ones."

He went on to talk about the importance of fire safety, including making sure you have functioning smoke detectors and an escape plan with your entire family.