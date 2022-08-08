Nescopeck neighbors still reeling after deadly fire

Many living near the scene of last week's blaze are still in shock about what happened.

NESCOPECK, Pa. — A community continues to grieve the loss of ten people — including three children —after a house fire Friday in Luzerne County.

We spoke with a neighbor of the family who says many in the neighborhood are still in shock after what happened.

Sounds of summer have been replaced with silence on 1st Street in Nescopeck.

"It's very solemn. It's not anything. There's no laughter, no, none of that," said neighbor Richard Powlus.

Flames ripped through the home early Friday, killing ten of the 13 people staying there at the time. The victims range in age from 5 to 79 years old.

"It's a shame what happened; too many people in a small house. They could not get out."

Neighbors tell Newswatch 16 that support for the surviving family members continues to be shown both at the scene and throughout the community.

"A lot of support; fire company had a dinner for them. There's fundraisers being done in Berwick and Nescopeck. My church did one on Saturday evening," Powlus said.

Despite the generosity and signs of support Newswatch 16 saw over the weekend throughout the greater Nescopeck area, neighbors say they will need more time for the reality of the situation to sink in.

"It hasn't totally set in to my wife yet, or myself."

Newswatch 16 saw state police detectives conducting interviews on 1st Street on Monday, but when we asked if there were any updates on a cause, they did not have any for us at this time.

A memorial along the debris of Friday’s deadly house fire continues to grow for the 10 victims who lost their lives here in Nescopeck. Neighbors tell Newswatch 16 the tragedy continues to weigh heavy on the hearts of people in the neighborhood today. pic.twitter.com/XHuxrLzrTW — Chelsea Strub (@chelseastrub) August 8, 2022