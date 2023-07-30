NEPA's Day Downtown Fundraising Festival

The festival aimed at fighting hunger was held at Stephenson Street Park in Duryea.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DURYEA, Pa. — A festival was held Saturday in Luzerne County to help fight hunger.

NEPA's Summer in the City hosted the festival at Stephenson Street Park in Duryea.

The festival featured dozens of craft vendors, activities for children including make-your-own slime, food trucks, basket raffles, and a meet and greet with members of the Food Dignity Movement, the beneficiary of the festival.

"We are a nonprofit who invests money in to our local farmers our local economy to fight hunger. We help other nonprofits by giving nourishing locally sourced food to them on site," said Clancy Harrison, Founder of the Food Dignity Movement.

A talent show was also held as part of this fundraiser in Luzerne County.