NEPA Works pilot program takes off

A new state program is being tested to try and align job seekers and employers more efficiently.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — If you've filed for unemployment, like many have done recently in wake of the COVID-19 crisis, you may recognize know about the PA Career Link website.

Wilkes-Barre Connect, a branch of the Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce, is launching a pilot program to get more job seekers and employers to use the website and all it has to offer.

"The focus is to enhance our workforce system locally, address skills gaps, and more importantly get people back to work in Northeastern Pennsylvania," said Executive Director of Wilkes-Barre Connect Joseph Boylan.

The program is called NEPA works and it has two goals.

First, to use marketing and social media strategies to get more people to use PA Career Link.

"And focus on increasing user activity um and more importantly increasing job placement rates across northeastern Pennsylvania," said Boylan.

The second goal is to help train people for jobs in our area that are in high demand of workers, specifically for computer science jobs, through a free, virtual training program students and post-graduates called Coding the Coal Region.

"Coding the Coal Region is really our first steps in our efforts to create an advanced computer programming workforce right here in NEPA. We really want to equip our youth with an arsenal of computer programming skills to be able to apply those in the fields that they pursue," explained Shanie Mohamed, the economic development specialist with Wilkes-Barre Connect.

This program has been in the works since the fall and leaders at the chamber said the COVID-19 crisis will hopefully have a positive influence on its success.

"COVID is actually kind of right place, right time that this comes along when our unemployment rate is anywhere between 18-19 percent, to have a stronger opportunity for people to understand opportunities that are available to them and how to connect and find that job," added Boylan.

The pilot program will last a year.

If it's successful, it could be integrated throughout the state.