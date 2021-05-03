NEPA Sings competition provides voice for children

NEPA Sings showcases some of the best voices around northeastern Pennsylvania, but the group behind it is part of a bigger mission.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — While many events are being sidelined this year, there's a competition in our area that continues to shine.

"It's really exciting that we found a way to still be able to keep going, not just with our advocacy, but with our events," said Sarah Mulé, the program coordinator for CASA of Luzerne County.

CASA is a nonprofit that recruits community volunteers to advocate for foster kids in the court system.

They're also behind the fourth annual NEPA Sings competition which has just opened registration for its virtual show in June at the Garden Drive-in in Hunlock Creek.

"One of the maxims of the program was, 'Lift up a child's voice,' and we thought what better way to do that then to integrate something fun like a singling competition?"

Contestants ages 16 and up can register now on the CASA website

"Auditions will take place on April 10 from 10 to 2. They will be done via Zoom, which is really cool."

The whole point of events like NEPA Sings is to raise awareness and get more support for the mission of CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates.

"The finals will actually be recorded in person. We work with Think Center and Coal Creative produces our video, which is very exciting," Mulé said.