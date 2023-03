The NEPA Philharmonic performed at the Kirby Center campus at Wyoming Seminary.

KINGSTON, Pa. — A concert hall in Kingston was filled with music Saturday night.

WNEP is a proud sponsor of the family-friendly event.

Organizers hope to expose young people to classical music.

This was going to be the final concert for NEPA Philharmonic conductor Melisse Brunet, but the organization announced that she has decided to stay.