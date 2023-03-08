x
Luzerne County

NEPA Philharmonic performing in Luzerne County

Organizers hope to expose young people to classical music as well as adults.
Credit: WNEP

KINGSTON, Pa. — A concert hall in Luzerne County will come alive with the sound of music this weekend.

The NEPA Philharmonic is performing on Saturday at the Kirby Center Campus located at Wyoming Seminary.

WNEP is a proud sponsor of the family-friendly event.

Organizers hope to expose young people to classical music as well as adults.

"It has music written by living composers. People think you have to dust music off from the museum. One of the composers will be there to tell us about his piece and talk about how it came to be," said Nancy Sanderson, Executive Director.

This was going to be the final concert for NEPA Philharmonic conductor Melisse Brunet, but the organization announced that she has decided to stay.

Saturday's concert is scheduled for 8 p.m. 

