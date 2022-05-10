NEPA natives fly on broomsticks in Hocus Pocus Two

Two Wilkes-Barre natives have hit the big screen as stunt doubles in Disney's new movie.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Two stunt women from Wilkes-Barre took their broom and mop to the sky, living out their dreams of playing their favorite witches from Pioneer Village in Disney's most recent movie Hocus Pocus 2.

For Heidi Pascoe, a graduate of Hanover Area, it was a dream come true.

"The first time I saw myself in full Winifred outfit, I cried like I needed a minute," said Pascoe, stunt double for Winifred Sanderson.

Heidi Schnappauf, from neighboring Wyoming Valley West, credits the original Hocus Pocus with giving her the courage to pursue being a full-time stunt woman.

"The first Hocus Pocus I watched every year since it came out since 1993," said Schnappauf, stunt double for Mary Sanderson.

Although the two decorated stunt women didn't hang out as kids, their drive to make it in Hollywood eventually brought the two northeast Pa. natives together.

"Being from the same hometown and being able to work on Hocus Pocus, we would drive back and forth to Pennsylvania on the weekends. When we would be together, we would be traveling side by side, and we had our own little travel buddy," said Pascoe.

"Just making those connections and realizing that all of the quirks and things that I do are from where I grew up, and Heidi Totally gets it," Schnappauf said.

While it was a team effort that brought the movie to life, both performers agree that they wouldn't be where they are without the lessons learned from back home and the bond they now share.

"We are bonded forever. We have these little necklaces too, it's cute," Schnappauf added.

Both Heidis continue to work on upcoming projects and welcome all the fire, car crashes, and rides on a witch's broomsticks that come along with them.