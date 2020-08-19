Local lawyers busy during health crisis

With everything from estate planning to real estate transactions, lawyers across the area say they have seen a big spike in business.

KINGSTON, Pa. — Lawyers across northeastern and central Pennsylvania say they have seen a big spike in certain kinds of business.

The health crisis has a lot of people thinking about end-of-life decisions.

Estate planning can include wills, living wills, and power of attorney services.

Law firms like Hourigan Kluger and Quinn in Luzerne County have been especially busy.

"I think we've all become so very well aware of our mortality and started to think more and more about it. We've received calls from young, middle-aged and elderly people all looking for wills, living wills, power of attorney," said attorney Joe Kluger.

Lawyers like Joe Kluger say in some cases they have had to get creative to help clients, like some in nursing homes, for example, during this health crisis.

"You do what you can, and there are ways to have documents notarized now that you couldn't before, so there are ways to get things done. It hasn't stopped us; it's been a little more difficult, a little more time-consuming."

Kluger said no one wants to think about their own mortality, but he added it is something people really should do right now.

"We've seen far too often in our practice that there are times when people don't think about it, don't properly plan, and it ends up where they are spending a lot more money, their estate and their family fighting about things where it could very easily have been resolved had they done things upfront."