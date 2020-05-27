NEPA job expert: it's a 'job-seekers market'

Employers are offering bonuses and incentives for new hires.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Job experts say companies all over northeastern Pennsylvania are struggling to fill open jobs even though thousands of people in the region are out of work due to the pandemic.

From manufacturing to agriculture to healthcare, there are open positions all over the place, according to NEPA job experts.

"Anything from picker packing, nursing, healthcare, production workers, so we have a lot your first responders, these are all essential positions that there are many opportunities for at the moment," said Tracy Kleban of Careerlink Luzerne County.

The folks at Pennsylvania CareerLink in Wilkes-Barre are working with companies and corporations desperate to fill job openings.

They said not many people are applying, but why?

According to state officials, more than 2 million Pennsylvanians are unemployed right now.

Some may be scared of getting coronavirus at the workplace.

"We're in a catch 22 situation where we have the general public and the public; they're nervous. They're being told stay at home and the safety orders which are great, but at the same time, the essential employers are really in need of finding quality individuals to fill these open positions," said Kleban.

Kleban said companies are so desperate for workers many are offering bonuses or incentives, on-the-job training, and boosting pay.

"Some of them are increasing their hourly rates you know to be determined if that's going to be an ongoing rate increase or a temporary rate increase, adjustable schedules, they're practicing safe social distancing, everything the CDC is recommending."