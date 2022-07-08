NEPA Jeep Fury Fest in Wilkes-Barre

The Jeep Fest held at Kirby Park included food trucks, raffles, and more.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A big day for car lovers across northeastern Pennsylvania at the NEPA Jeep Fury Fest.

More than 50 off-road enthusiasts spent the day at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre, showing off their jeeps.

The event featured food trucks and raffles.

For $10, Jeep lovers registered their SUVs in the hopes of being crowned Best Overall.

"People come together with Jeeps. This is our passion. This is our love. This is what we're about. We love to meet new people so we can learn new things about our community and what people like to do so we could join them and do things with them together," said Gina Bryk-Boice, President NEPA Jeep Fury.

Even though Joe Snedeker's 25th annual Go Joe ride is over, a portion of the proceeds from the Jeep Fest in Wilkes-Barre will benefit St. Joseph's Center.