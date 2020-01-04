Neighbors "egging" each other's yards in Luzerne County

Easter eggs were placed in family's yards for children to find.

PLAINS, Pa. — The hunt is on at the Hollingshead home in Plains.

Brayden, Bryce, and Brooks are in search of the ultimate prize.

As the sign on the door says this home has been "egged."

But not in the traditional, far messier way you may be thinking of.

"Our friend dropped off Easter eggs and we went and found them," Brayden Hollingshead explained.

April Tommaselli of Laflin got "egged" in years past. She decided to bring the idea back this year to try and bring some excitement and hopefully a distraction into her neighbors' lives.

"I was just trying to think of something this year," Tommaselli said. "I feel like everyone's just bummed. Just something to cheer people up and I was like you know what, we should do that egg thing!"

In these uncertain times, Tommaselli made sure to call the neighbors she "egged" ahead of time to make sure they were okay with it.

The kids were excited to get out of the house, and the parents were relieved.

"I feel like we're all in the same boat. We're all sick of being in the house. Even just getting out of the house to do it was exciting for us," Tommaselli said.

The Hollingshead family agrees.

"It gave us a really fun thing for us to do today, right? It broke up some of our day that we had some fun thrown in the mix there," Caitlyn said.