Neighbors clean up the streets in Wilkes-Barre

Members of the Rolling Mill Hill Residents' Association and a volunteer group called "New Roots" gathered on Casey Avenue Saturday morning.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It's feeling like spring so neighbors in Wilkes-Barre spent the day doing some spring cleaning.

Members of the Rolling Mill Hill Residents' Association and a volunteer group called "New Roots" gathered on Casey Avenue Saturday morning.

The team picked up litter along the Avenue all the way from Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard to Blackman Street.

"It makes us feel good because it's teamwork. There's more good people than there are litterers. so we outnumber them. so the math is in our favor. so if you see it, pick it up," said Greg Griffin.