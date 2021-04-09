Neighborhood cookout hosted in Pittston

People in Pittston were able to celebrate Labor Day weekend with a community cookout.

PITTSTON, Pa. — It wouldn't be Labor Day weekend without a cookout, and this one was designed to bring the community together.

The city of Pittston hosted the party at Sullivan Park. This is the first time the city has held an event like this.

There were free hot dogs and hamburgers, ice cream, and entertainment.

Organizers thought this was a good opportunity to get people together to meet their neighbors.

"It's Labor Day Weekend! We wanted to give the opportunity to people who might not be able to travel or go to a party. They could come here and join us, meet some of our administration and just have a nice cookout!" said Cara Wengen, City of Pittston's Community Development Specialist.