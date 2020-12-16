Nearly 600 COVID-19 cases reported at SCI Dallas

As of Tuesday, Dec. 16, the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections reported that SCI Dallas in Luzerne County has 595 active cases of COVID-19 amongst inmates.
There are also 20 staff members with active cases.
SCI Dallas has a total population of 1,732.
SCI Mahanoy in Schuylkill County has reported 174 positive cases among inmates. They have a total population of 2,211.
SCI Muncy in Lycoming County has reported 131 active cases among inmates and 23 cases among staff. SCI Muncy has a total population of 1,080.
For more information, check out the Department of Corrections website.