Nearly 600 COVID-19 cases reported at SCI Dallas

Other facilities in Pennsylvania are facing outbreaks as well.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 16, the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections reported that SCI Dallas in Luzerne County has 595 active cases of COVID-19 amongst inmates.

There are also 20 staff members with active cases.

SCI Dallas has a total population of 1,732.

SCI Mahanoy in Schuylkill County has reported 174 positive cases among inmates. They have a total population of 2,211.

SCI Muncy in Lycoming County has reported 131 active cases among inmates and 23 cases among staff. SCI Muncy has a total population of 1,080.