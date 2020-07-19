Native American organization hosts Pow-wow in Luzerne County

The 9th annual Inter-Tribal Native American Pow-Wow in Drums was filled with tribal dancers, flag bearers and more Saturday.

It's hosted by the Wyoming Trail Council of Pennsylvania's Native Americans.

"This is our chance to come together as Native people to share our culture and share our ways. We are very geographically separated so we don't often get a chance to see each other from one Pow-Wow to the next," said Chief Lynn Littlewolf, Wyoming Trail Council of Pennsylvania Native Americans.

Pow-wows bring Native Americans from different areas to practice their ways together.

Matthew White Eagle is a lead dancer.

"It's very spiritual, the dancing itself. It's a very spiritual dance. It's more of a prayer. We used our bodies to tell a story," said Matthew White Eagle, lead male dancer.

Due to Coronavirus and restrictions in place on gatherings, this year's event looked a lot different.

Dancers were all spaced out to keep with social distancing rules. Spectators were asked to wear masks.

Though organizers say they didn't want any trouble if someone chose not to for personal or health reasons.

"If you're wearing a mask and someone sits next to you not wearing a mask, don't fight over it. Don't argue with them that they should wear a mask, get up, and move. Sooner than causing conflict, I mean we've all been reading it in the newspaper of people fighting in grocery stores and things like that. That's the last thing we want here. We want to teach unity at this Pow-Wow and how to get along with one another," said Littlewolf.

Proceeds will benefit Camp Rotawanis and the Wyoming Trail Council.

Another Pow-Wow is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday morning.