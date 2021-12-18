National Wreaths Across America Day observed in Wilkes-Barre

Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, and members of local motorcycle clubs spent their Saturday laying hundreds of wreaths at a local cemetery.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Saturday, December 18, is National Wreaths Across America Day.

Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, and members of two local motorcycle clubs from Luzerne County spent their afternoon laying hundreds of wreaths at Hanover Green Cemetery in Wilkes-Barre.

The annual event started in 2018 with 40 wreaths to honor fallen servicemen and women in each military branch.

"It's so extremely important to do because this is one of the ways how we remember our fallen and keep them alive in our hearts. When we say their name, and not just today - as we lay the wreaths, we say their name, but every day and as much as we can. That's how we keep them alive," said Nicole Guest, a navy veteran.

"Honestly, it warms my heart. Seeing something that we started just as something like a small group and making it something for the entire community and all these veterans they've worked so hard in their lives, and they deserve to be recognized. So seeing more and more is amazing," said Kaitlyn Pegarella, with Girl Scout Troop 30861.

Volunteers laid more than 600 wreaths this year at the cemetery in Wilkes-Barre.